Mozambique: President Sends Condolences On Death of Portugal's Soares

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Saturday praised former Portuguese President Mario Soares, who has died in a Lisbon hospital at the age of 92, for his role in the struggle against Portuguese colonial-fascism, and for the independence of the then Portuguese colonies. "His departure leaves a gap that is difficult to fill", said Nyusi.

Chicago, IL

