Kosmos Energy to Host Mauritania and Senegal Farm-Out Conference Call

The conference call will take place on January 4, 2017 at 10 a.m. EST. The call will be available via telephone and webcast and slides will be available on the Investors page of Kosmos' website at investors.kosmosenergy.com .

