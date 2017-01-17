Is it wise for Beijing to isolate Tai...

Is it wise for Beijing to isolate Taiwan?

Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Nation

Taiwan's leader, President Tsai Ing-wen, arrived in Honduras on Sunday for a closely watched four-nation Central American visit. But there was much more interest in her stopovers in the United States: Houston on the way out and San Francisco on the way home.

