Honduran ambassador calls for stronger ties
Taiwan should pay more attention to its Central America allies by building stronger interpersonal ties to further solidify diplomatic relations, Honduran ambassador to the Republic of China urged the government ahead of President Tsai Ing-wen's trip to Central America. Tsai is scheduled to visit Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala, El Salvador from Jan. 7 to Jan. 15 to mark her second overseas state trip since assuming office last May. Speaking to local media earlier this week, Honduras Ambassador Rafael Fernando Sierra Quesada said his country welcomed president Tsai's upcoming visit, adding that the trip was expected to boost the already cordial relations.
