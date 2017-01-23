Gambia president refuses to step down

Gambia president refuses to step down

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: WVNY

AUGUST 06: Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, The Gambia President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Gabriel Arcanjo Ferreira da Costa and Senegal President Macky Sall visit after the 'family photo' during the last day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit at the State Department August 6, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama hosted the last day of the first-ever summit to strengthen ties between the United States and African nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WVNY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,669 • Total comments across all topics: 278,238,957

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC