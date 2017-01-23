Gambia president refuses to step down

AUGUST 06: Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn Boshe, Gabon President Ali Bongo Ondimba, The Gambia President Yahya A.J.J. Jammeh, Ghana President John Dramani Mahama, Nigeria President Goodluck Jonathan, Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Sao Tome and Principe Prime Minister Gabriel Arcanjo Ferreira da Costa and Senegal President Macky Sall visit after the 'family photo' during the last day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit at the State Department August 6, 2014 in Washington, DC. Obama hosted the last day of the first-ever summit to strengthen ties between the United States and African nations.

