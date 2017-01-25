CPI: Woyome, Gyeeda, Sada, Smartty's ...

CPI: Woyome, Gyeeda, Sada, Smartty's scandals make Ghana slump

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Ghanamma.com

Ghana Integrity Initiative , local chapter of anti-graft body Transparency International , has said Ghana's four points drop in terms of scores in the 2016 Corruption Perception Index could be put down to numerous corruption scandals that hit the country bordered on the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Authority , Savannah Accelerated Development Authority , GHS144 million GRA/Subah rot, the infamous GHS51 million judgment debt saga and the Smartty's bus rebranding rot. Per the 22nd Annual Corruption Perception Index released by the anti-graft body on Wednesday, 25th January 2017, Ghana scored 43 points "out of a possible clean score of 100".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ghanamma.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,361 • Total comments across all topics: 278,356,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC