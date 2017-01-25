CPI: Woyome, Gyeeda, Sada, Smartty's scandals make Ghana slump

Ghana Integrity Initiative , local chapter of anti-graft body Transparency International , has said Ghana's four points drop in terms of scores in the 2016 Corruption Perception Index could be put down to numerous corruption scandals that hit the country bordered on the Ghana Youth Employment and Entrepreneurial Development Authority , Savannah Accelerated Development Authority , GHS144 million GRA/Subah rot, the infamous GHS51 million judgment debt saga and the Smartty's bus rebranding rot. Per the 22nd Annual Corruption Perception Index released by the anti-graft body on Wednesday, 25th January 2017, Ghana scored 43 points "out of a possible clean score of 100".

