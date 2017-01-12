China scores new victories in Africa as Taiwan handed diplomatic blow

In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, left, is welcomed by Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria. In this Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 file photo, Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, left, is welcomed by Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Nigeria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.