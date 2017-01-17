Caught Between Trump and China, Taiwa...

Caught Between Trump and China, Taiwan Takes Checkbook Diplomacy to Central America

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: Yahoo!

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen set off on a trip to Central America this week to shore up her country's remaining handful of friendly states with formal diplomatic ties. It's a checkbook offensive designed to reassure Tsai's few formal allies abroad - and her constituents at home - that Taiwan can retain its independence from mainland China following months of increased Tsai traveled to Nicaragua, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador to cement Taiwan's bilateral relations.

