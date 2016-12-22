World briefs: Mexicans seek answers in deadly blast

Relatives of workers at a fireworks market flattened by a deadly chain-reaction explosion searched hospitals for loved ones Wednesday as attention focused on apparent lax security that allowed vendors to display dangerous wares in the passageways between stalls. Health Secretary Cesar Gomez Monge of Mexico State, where the San Pablito Market is located, said another victim died in a hospital, raising the fatal toll to 32. About 46 people remained hospitalized, five of them fighting for their lives, he added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-gazette.com.