Turkish army says Islamic State attac...

Turkish army says Islamic State attack in Syria's al-Bab killed 30 civilians

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Reuters

At least 30 civilians were killed and many others were wounded on Sunday after Islamic State launched an attack in the Syrian town of al-Bab to prevent people from fleeing, the Turkish military said in a statement on Monday. Syrian rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to the Islamic State-held town for weeks under the "Euphrates Shield" operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,683 • Total comments across all topics: 277,395,060

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC