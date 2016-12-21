Turkish army says Islamic State attack in Syria's al-Bab killed 30 civilians
At least 30 civilians were killed and many others were wounded on Sunday after Islamic State launched an attack in the Syrian town of al-Bab to prevent people from fleeing, the Turkish military said in a statement on Monday. Syrian rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to the Islamic State-held town for weeks under the "Euphrates Shield" operation launched by Turkey nearly four months ago to sweep the Sunni hardliners and Kurdish fighters from its Syrian border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|alvaro
|3
|Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13)
|Nov '13
|Hanoi
|11
|We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|INTERNATIONAL CON...
|1
|Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07)
|Jul '13
|elly
|7
|Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11)
|Jun '13
|johnnywilliamloan...
|2
|Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09)
|Mar '13
|hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC