Pro-independence figure to lead delegation to Trump's inauguration

The government has selected staunch independence advocate Yu Shyi-kun to lead Taiwan's delegation at Donald Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20. The 11-person delegation will also include municipal leaders and legislators from each of Taiwan's four major political parties, the Presidential Office announced Friday. Yu, a former premier, recently called for a paradigm shift in Taiwan's foreign policy, urging a greater emphasis on ties with the U.S., Japan and the European Union, in the wake of President Tsai Ing-wen's phone call with Trump earlier this month.

