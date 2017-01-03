Poaching allies won't bring Taiwan cl...

Poaching allies won't bring Taiwan closer to China

Wednesday Dec 28

Michal Thim says Taiwan appears unlikely to lose sleep over losing Sao Tome ties to China, and attempts to leave Taipei diplomatically isolated may work against unification hopes In 1971, when representatives of the Republic of China walked out of the UN in protest over what would likely lead to expulsion anyway , Taipei still possessed greater recognition than Beijing. Competition for recognition between Taipei and Beijing, which became known as "cheque book diplomacy", has been an extension of cross-strait conflict to a global diplomatic arena.

