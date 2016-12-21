Female Solar Entrepreneurs Drive East...

Female Solar Entrepreneurs Drive East African Business Surge

Tuesday Dec 6

A street vendor sells her wares by the light of a kerosene wick lamp in Lagos, Nigeria, March 1, 2007. As the darkness falls on the plains around Bunambiyu, a remote village in Tanzania's northern Shinyanga region, Elizabeth Julius switches on her solar lantern to finish sewing clothes for her customers.

