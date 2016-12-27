Chinese carrier enters South China Sea amid renewed tension
A group of Chinese warships led by the country's sole aircraft carrier has entered the top half of the South China Sea, Taiwan's Defence Ministry says. The Soviet-built Liaoning aircraft carrier has taken part in previous exercises, including some in the South China Sea, but China is years away from perfecting carrier operations similar to those the United States has practised for decades.
