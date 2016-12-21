China welcomes Sao Tome decision to d...

China welcomes Sao Tome decision to ditch Taiwan ties

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Reuters

China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it welcomed an announcement from the small west African country of Sao Tome to end diplomatic relations with self-ruled Taiwan. "We have noted the statement from the government of Sao Tome and Principe on the 20th to break so-called 'diplomat' ties with Taiwan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,200 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,597

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC