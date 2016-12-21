China welcomes Sao Tome decision to ditch Taiwan ties
China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it welcomed an announcement from the small west African country of Sao Tome to end diplomatic relations with self-ruled Taiwan. "We have noted the statement from the government of Sao Tome and Principe on the 20th to break so-called 'diplomat' ties with Taiwan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|alvaro
|3
|Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13)
|Nov '13
|Hanoi
|11
|We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|INTERNATIONAL CON...
|1
|Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07)
|Jul '13
|elly
|7
|Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11)
|Jun '13
|johnnywilliamloan...
|2
|Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09)
|Mar '13
|hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC