China re-links with African ally
China and Sao Tome and Principe officially resumed diplomatic relations Monday in a triumph for Beijing over rival Taiwan after the African island nation abruptly broke away from the self-ruled island last week. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his counterpart from Sao Tome, Urbino Botelho, signed books at a ceremony in front of their flags at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|alvaro
|3
|Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13)
|Nov '13
|Hanoi
|11
|We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|INTERNATIONAL CON...
|1
|Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|TW_sugar_daddio
|2
|want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07)
|Jul '13
|elly
|7
|Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11)
|Jun '13
|johnnywilliamloan...
|2
|Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09)
|Mar '13
|hi there
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC