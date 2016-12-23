China flexes economic muscle, scores ...

China flexes economic muscle, scores diplomatic hat trick

Friday

Three nations on three continents - Norway, Mongolia and the tiny West African country of Sao Tome and Principe - together this week demonstrated China's readiness to use its economic leverage to achieve its national interests. Within 48 hours, each publicly recanted for perceived offenses to China's “core interests,” including support for Taiwan, Tibet and a local activist who called for ending the Communist Party's monopoly on power.

Chicago, IL

