China dismisses Taiwan "dollar diplomacy" claims over Sao Tome

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Reuters

China on Thursday dismissed accusations from Taiwan that it engaged in "dollar diplomacy" to get Sao Tome and Principe to ditch ties with the self-ruled island, saying a petty Taiwan was besmirching China's good name. The tiny West African state's decision this week has angered Taiwan, which says the move will not help already strained relations with China.

