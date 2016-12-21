China Cheers as Taiwan Splits With On...

China Cheers as Taiwan Splits With One of Few Remaining Friends

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Bloomberg

China welcomed Taiwan's split with the African island nation of Sao Tome and Principe, leaving Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen with just 21 diplomatic partners. statement Wednesday, praising Sao Tome and Principe's move toward the view that both sides are part of "One China," with Beijing as its capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Get a working permit visa now to uk +447024089718 (Oct '14) Oct '14 alvaro 3
Buy both real and high quality fake Passport ,V... (Apr '13) Nov '13 Hanoi 11
We are inviting four-six (4-6) Delegates to the... (Sep '13) Sep '13 INTERNATIONAL CON... 1
News Students to join cultural exchanges on Africa trip (Sep '13) Sep '13 TW_sugar_daddio 2
want to buy land or house in sao tome (Nov '07) Jul '13 elly 7
News Ease of doing business around the world (Nov '11) Jun '13 johnnywilliamloan... 2
News Sao Tome leader 'still in charge' (Mar '09) Mar '13 hi there 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Earthquake
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,189 • Total comments across all topics: 277,346,720

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC