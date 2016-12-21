Enhancing Search and Rescue Services ...

Enhancing Search and Rescue Services in Western Africa

Sunday Nov 27

International Maritime Organization is supporting countries in western Africa to enhance their national search and rescue services with a regional training course and meeting taking place in Lagos, Nigeria this week. The activities are assisting Member States under the "Nigeria SAR Region" to develop their regional SAR Plan and to increase regional cooperation.

Chicago, IL

