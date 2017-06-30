When a country's too small for an air...

When a country's too small for an airport

Monday Jun 19 Read more: CNN

You can fit 14 countries the size of Monaco inside the 2,900-hectare grounds of Dubai International Airport. So how does a microstate like the tiny Mediterranean principality compete with the big players on the aviation stage? While the world's smallest countries trace their roots back to political arrangements from the era of horseback travel, airports are in constant need of new land to satiate the ever-growing demand for air travel.

Chicago, IL

