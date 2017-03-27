What San Marino's new circulating euro coin...
The Republic of San Marino is issuing a new series of euro coin designs in March, marking the first overhaul to the designs since their debut in 2002. The Republic of San Marino was granted the right to mint euro coins because of its monetary agreements with Italy.
