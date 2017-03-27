No agreement on value or design of Ed...

No agreement on value or design of Edmonton's municipal flag: survey

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 12 Read more: 900 CHML AM

There is no clear consensus from residents on what to do about Edmonton's municipal flag, according to a new survey. In November, Mayor Don Iveson mused whether the municipal flag needed an update .

Start the conversation, or Read more at 900 CHML AM.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A nation of extremes: weird, tiny San Marino Nov '16 Knock off purse s... 3
daily payouts on premium rate numbers (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
am looking for a team or sponsor in America (Aug '12) Jan '15 john 11
I want my ex back (May '13) Jan '15 china1987 4
bec-tero sasana fc trial!!! (Oct '10) Jan '15 hassan 59
Making Money with International Premium Rate Nu... (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
players wanted for prof team (Jan '08) Jan '15 Enoch Tandain Jr 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Oakland
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,382 • Total comments across all topics: 279,947,458

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC