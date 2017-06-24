Wales edge Samoa
Wales made it two wins out of two in their June internationals as they came from behind to defeat Samoa 19-17 at Apia Park on Friday. Two tries from Steff Evans proved the difference while Sam Davies slotted three penalties as the Samoans came up just short at home.
