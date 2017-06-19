The Wales XV as you've never seen it before as Rory Thornton wins...
Rory Thornton will make his Test debut for Wales in Friday's clash with Samoa at Apia Park. The 22-year-old former Wales Under-20 captain and Ospreys product is one of seven changes from the starting line-up that beat Tonga in Auckland last Friday.
