The Wales XV as you've never seen it ...

The Wales XV as you've never seen it before as Rory Thornton wins...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: World News Report

Rory Thornton will make his Test debut for Wales in Friday's clash with Samoa at Apia Park. The 22-year-old former Wales Under-20 captain and Ospreys product is one of seven changes from the starting line-up that beat Tonga in Auckland last Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08) Nov '16 godkiller 4,426
News 1. Samoa (May '09) Apr '15 jez 34
News Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11) Mar '15 Myth Buster 66
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09) Feb '15 Proud 6,122
Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12) Feb '15 Siaosi 873
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,923,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC