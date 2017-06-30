Kerevi, Phipps ruled out of Wallabies squad for June tests

" Injured center Samu Kerevi and scrumhalf Nick Phipps have been ruled out of Australia's squad for rugby tests this month against Fiji, Scotland and Italy. Kerevi injured his ankle in the Queensland Reds' loss to the Blues in Apia, Samoa on Friday and Phipps, a 52-cap veteran, also has an ankle injury.

