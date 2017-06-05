Activists work to protect rights

Update: 8:28PM THE CRIMINALISATION of sexual conduct between consenting adults of the same sex is one of the topics of discussion at a week-long Seminar is on Promoting and Protecting Human Rights which is underway in Apia, Samoa this week. Sulique Waqa, a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Intersex activist from the Haus of Khameleon who is one of four people who have represented Fiji at the event said the seminar was important.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.