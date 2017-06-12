$6m for Samoan health system

New Zealand is to put $6.1m towards expanding specialist health services and addressing non-communicable diseases in Samoa, Prime Minister Bill English says. Mr English announced the funding, to be spread over five years, during a visit to Tupua Tamasese National Hospital, in Apia today.

Chicago, IL

