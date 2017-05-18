Victorian visit an education experience

Victorian visit an education experience

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: Bendigo Advertiser

UPSKILLING: Norma Tauiliili works at PepperGreen Farm as part of an international scholarship program conducted by Rotary. Pictures: GLENN DANIELS NORMA Tauiliili has swapped the tropical surrounds of Samoa for the temperate climes of central Victoria this past three months, under an agricultural scholarship aiming to boost skills in developing countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08) Nov '16 godkiller 4,426
News 1. Samoa (May '09) Apr '15 jez 34
News Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11) Mar '15 Myth Buster 66
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09) Feb '15 Proud 6,122
Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12) Feb '15 Siaosi 873
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 281,118,588

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC