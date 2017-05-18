Victorian visit an education experience
UPSKILLING: Norma Tauiliili works at PepperGreen Farm as part of an international scholarship program conducted by Rotary. Pictures: GLENN DANIELS NORMA Tauiliili has swapped the tropical surrounds of Samoa for the temperate climes of central Victoria this past three months, under an agricultural scholarship aiming to boost skills in developing countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bendigo Advertiser.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC