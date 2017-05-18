Victorian visit an education experience

UPSKILLING: Norma Tauiliili works at PepperGreen Farm as part of an international scholarship program conducted by Rotary. Pictures: GLENN DANIELS NORMA Tauiliili has swapped the tropical surrounds of Samoa for the temperate climes of central Victoria this past three months, under an agricultural scholarship aiming to boost skills in developing countries.

