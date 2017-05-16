Teletok launches LTE on Tokelau

Telecommunications Tokelau Corporation , the sole telecoms provider on the Pacific territory of Tokelau, has announced that it officially launched its 4G network on 5 May. The network covers all three islands that comprise Tokelau; the territory has a land mass of less than twelve square kilometres, but is said to have an ocean real estate of around 518,000 square kilometres. The network comprises infrastructure from Huawei, with the towers and related facilities constructed in March 2016, by Telecom Pasifika Samoa.

