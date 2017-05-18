NZ Navy sailor missing in Samoa

NZ Navy sailor missing in Samoa

Thursday May 4 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A desperate search is under way for a Royal New Zealand Navy sailor in Samoa, after he failed to return to his Auckland military base earlier this week. Joseph Tua has not been seen or heard from since last Saturday after he visited a famous tourist spot on Samoa's Upolu Island.

Chicago, IL

