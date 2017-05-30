Kiwi Navy sailor Joseph Tua missing i...

Kiwi Navy sailor Joseph Tua missing in Samoa likely swept away, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

New Zealand sailor Joseph Tua went missing in Samoa on April 29 near the famous To Sua trench tourist site. Picture supplied by family.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08) Nov '16 godkiller 4,426
News 1. Samoa (May '09) Apr '15 jez 34
News Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11) Mar '15 Myth Buster 66
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09) Feb '15 Proud 6,122
Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12) Feb '15 Siaosi 873
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,492,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC