Fireknife champion uses past as motiv...

Fireknife champion uses past as motivation

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

Falaniko Penesa of Apia, Samoa, used his second-place finish at last year's World Fireknife Championship to fuel his dedication to return for this year's event, where he bested five-time champion Mikaele Oloa of Waialua last weekend at the Polynesian Cultural Center. Oloa, 27, was the defending champion, and Penesa's margin of victory, based on scoring by seven judges, was one point.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08) Nov '16 godkiller 4,426
News 1. Samoa (May '09) Apr '15 jez 34
News Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11) Mar '15 Myth Buster 66
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09) Feb '15 Proud 6,122
Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12) Feb '15 Siaosi 873
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,059 • Total comments across all topics: 281,551,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC