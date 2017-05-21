Fireknife champion uses past as motivation

Falaniko Penesa of Apia, Samoa, used his second-place finish at last year's World Fireknife Championship to fuel his dedication to return for this year's event, where he bested five-time champion Mikaele Oloa of Waialua last weekend at the Polynesian Cultural Center. Oloa, 27, was the defending champion, and Penesa's margin of victory, based on scoring by seven judges, was one point.

