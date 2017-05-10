Amata announces winner of Congression...

Amata announces winner of Congressional Art Competition 2017

18 hrs ago

Congresswoman Aumua Amata announced on Wednesday the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition - Pacific Horizon's Ms. Nina Vergara.

Chicago, IL

