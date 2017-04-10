Former Sen. Scott Brown lands two ambassadorships
President Trump tapped former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown on Tuesday to serve as ambassador to a second South Pacific country. If approved by the Senate, Brown would serve concurrently and without additional compensation as U.S. ambassador to the Independent State of Samoa, about 2,000 miles northeast of his main gig in New Zealand, according to the White House.
