Former Sen. Scott Brown lands two amb...

Former Sen. Scott Brown lands two ambassadorships

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Washington Examiner

President Trump tapped former Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown on Tuesday to serve as ambassador to a second South Pacific country. If approved by the Senate, Brown would serve concurrently and without additional compensation as U.S. ambassador to the Independent State of Samoa, about 2,000 miles northeast of his main gig in New Zealand, according to the White House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08) Nov '16 godkiller 4,426
News 1. Samoa (May '09) Apr '15 jez 34
News Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11) Mar '15 Myth Buster 66
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09) Feb '15 Proud 6,122
Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12) Feb '15 Siaosi 873
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,091

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC