Eight Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate Today

Kari A. Bingen, of Virginia, to be a Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, vice Marcel J. Lettre, II, resigned. Scott P. Brown, of New Hampshire, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to New Zealand, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Independent State of Samoa.

