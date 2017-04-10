Eight Nominations and One Withdrawal Sent to the Senate Today
Kari A. Bingen, of Virginia, to be a Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Defense, vice Marcel J. Lettre, II, resigned. Scott P. Brown, of New Hampshire, to be Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to New Zealand, and to serve concurrently and without additional compensation as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to the Independent State of Samoa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The White House.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC