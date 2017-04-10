100 year old says clean living and fa...

100 year old says clean living and faith are key to a long and happy life

Clean living and faith are the key ingredients to a long and happy life according to centenarian Marjorie King who has just celebrated her 100th birthday. Ms King celebrated the impressive milestone surrounded by family, friends and residents at the Cavell Court care home in Norwich where she moved to in July last year following a fall at home.

