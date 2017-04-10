100 year old says clean living and faith are key to a long and happy life
Clean living and faith are the key ingredients to a long and happy life according to centenarian Marjorie King who has just celebrated her 100th birthday. Ms King celebrated the impressive milestone surrounded by family, friends and residents at the Cavell Court care home in Norwich where she moved to in July last year following a fall at home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC