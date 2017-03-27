Stage set for June internationals

17 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

The 2017 June international window is set to deliver an exciting blend of Tier One versus Tier Two fixtures and decisive Rugby World Cup 2019 qualifiers. Georgia travel to the Americas to play Canada and USA before facing Argentina, while Uruguay will host the World Rugby Nations Cup in Montevideo.

