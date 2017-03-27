Joseph Parker vs. Hughie Fury Not Likely To Leave Auckland

Kiwi boxing commentator Mike Angove is adamant Joseph Parker's world title bout against Hughie Fury will not be moved to Samoa following a stoush regarding government funding. It was revealed last week the New Zealand Government refused to contribute any funding for the May 6 fight, reinforcing their stance after denying any assistance for last year's world title fight against Andy Ruiz Jr. With Duco Events director David Higgins in Apia negotiating with the Samoan government, which provided funding for Parker's fight against Ruiz Jr, a possible fight re-location to the country has been rumoured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.