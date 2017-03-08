Good use in Samoa for unused medical ...

Good use in Samoa for unused medical supplies

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 4 Read more: The Otago Daily Times

Surplus medical equipment and supplies from Dunedin are being given a new life in Samoa, thanks to the efforts of retired Dunedin nurse Lesley Dennison. Ms Dennison, who retired in August, worked for 57 years as a nurse and educator, most recently at the Dunedin Hospital skills laboratory - a training space for medical students and nurses administered jointly by the Southern District Health Board and the medical school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Otago Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be... Jan '17 Mila Beaujolais 13
News Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08) Nov '16 godkiller 4,426
News 1. Samoa (May '09) Apr '15 jez 34
News Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11) Mar '15 Myth Buster 66
Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09) Feb '15 Proud 6,122
Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12) Feb '15 Siaosi 873
hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,169 • Total comments across all topics: 279,521,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC