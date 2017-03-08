Good use in Samoa for unused medical supplies

Surplus medical equipment and supplies from Dunedin are being given a new life in Samoa, thanks to the efforts of retired Dunedin nurse Lesley Dennison. Ms Dennison, who retired in August, worked for 57 years as a nurse and educator, most recently at the Dunedin Hospital skills laboratory - a training space for medical students and nurses administered jointly by the Southern District Health Board and the medical school.

