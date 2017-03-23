A step closer

The www.rabbitohs.com.au reported Moceidreke was named in the the South Sydney Rabbitohs bench for round four of the 2017 NRL Premiership that was to face Sydney Roosters at ANZ Stadium last night. The Rabbitohs and Roosters was to play in the first leg of the Ron Coote Cup for 2017 last night, with the Club leading based on aggregate points scored across rounds four and 18 taking home the trophy.

