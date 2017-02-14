Samoa to host first Super Rugby Champ...

Samoa to host first Super Rugby Championship

6 hrs ago

Samoa will host its first Investec Super Rugby Championship, a match between the Auckland Blues and Queensland Reds on 2 June at Apia Park Stadium. The Samoan Government is backing the fixture and has indicated that it hopes to secure more Super Rugby matches in Apia.

