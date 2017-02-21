Samoa to Have Faster, Cheaper Internet

Savai'i, Samoa - infoZine - The Government of Samoa, the Asian Development Bank , the World Bank, and the Government of Australia launched the Savai'i component of the new $57.4 million submarine cable system, which will deliver affordable high-speed internet access to Samoa. At a groundbreaking ceremony, officials turned the first sod to mark the start of construction of what a cable landing station for the new 1,300 kilometer system linking the country's largest islands, Upolu and Savai'i, to the Southern Cross Cable Network in Suva, Fiji, and to the Territory of the Wallis and Futuna Islands via a spur.

