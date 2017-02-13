'First time' flooding event across the South Pacific amid ongoing heavy rainfall
Parts of the Samoan capital, Apia, have flooded, with authorities advising families living near rivers to move to higher ground. Mata'afa Keni Lese from the Samoa Observer says it is unusual to see flooding simultaneously across so many parts of the Pacific.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In this 'weird, lost corner of America,' the be...
|Jan '17
|Mila Beaujolais
|13
|Calls for Samoans to be deported from Australia (Nov '08)
|Nov '16
|godkiller
|4,426
|1. Samoa (May '09)
|Apr '15
|jez
|34
|Samoa PM seeks tougher action on Fiji (Jul '11)
|Mar '15
|Myth Buster
|66
|Inspirational and Motivational Quotes...Thoughts (Oct '09)
|Feb '15
|Proud
|6,122
|Why all the hate between Samoan and Tonga?? (Jun '12)
|Feb '15
|Siaosi
|873
|hurry!!!!!! premium rate numbers available with... (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC