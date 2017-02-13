'First time' flooding event across th...

'First time' flooding event across the South Pacific amid ongoing heavy rainfall

Parts of the Samoan capital, Apia, have flooded, with authorities advising families living near rivers to move to higher ground. Mata'afa Keni Lese from the Samoa Observer says it is unusual to see flooding simultaneously across so many parts of the Pacific.

