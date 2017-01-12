Samoa minister defends new rules on o...

Samoa minister defends new rules on old cars

22 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

Samoa's transport minister has rebuffed criticism over a new law blocking imports of cars that are more than 8 years old. The change comes into force this week and some fear it'll make vehicles unaffordable for local people, the Samoa Observer reports .

Chicago, IL

