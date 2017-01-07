Real-life Moanas: Samoan man teaches ...

Real-life Moanas: Samoan man teaches his daughters traditional voyaging skills

15 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

An ocean-crossing, island-saving teenager is the Disney heroine kids are likely to be playing these school holidays, but for three Samoan sisters the fantasy is not so far from reality. Nafanua, Leilani and Emma are 14, 12 and 10-years-old respectively, and their dad Xavier Lui is teaching them the traditional skills of Pacific sea voyaging.

