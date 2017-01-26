Interview: Samoan PM congratulates China on Chinese New Year, hails ties
As the Chinese New Year draws near, Samoan Prime Minister Tuilaepa Sailele Malielegaoi sent his congratulations through Xinhua on Thursday, greeting the Chinese people and hailing the friendly ties between China and Samoa. "On behalf of the government and people of the Independent State of Samoa, I wish to extend to the government and people of the People's Republic of China congratulations on the celebration of the Chinese New Year that is designated the Year of the Rooster," Prime Minister Tuilaepa told Xinhua in a written interview.
