Auckland Sailor Hopes to Open New Path for Family

Auckland Sailor Hopes to Open New Path for Family

Monday Jan 9 Read more: Scoop

Mareko Ah Toon: OET Mareko Ah Toon receives the cup for top recruit from Captain Andrew Nuttall, the Reviewing Officer Ordinary Electronic Technician Mareko Ah Toon, 26, from Pakuranga, graduated as the top recruit in the Basic Common Training 16/02 intake at the Devonport Naval Base at the end of last year. He received the highly sought-after Spencer Tewsley Cup and Award for the best all round Basic Common Trainee, for displaying excellence throughout his training.

Chicago, IL

