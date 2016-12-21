Two die, two seriously hurt in...

Two men were killed and two others are in critical condition after a head on collision on Sunday at Asaga, Savaii in Samoa. The victims who were critically injured were brought from Savaii to the Tupua Tamasese National Hospital in Apia this morning.

