The ultimate fairy-tale escapes: How to holiday on the dreamy...

Is resting your head on a BOX the best way to sleep on a plane? Rocket scientist spends two years inventing bizarre travel accessory Why DO airlines always overbook? How holidaymakers' travel plans are placed at the mercy of a calculated game of chance - played to make as much money as possible Now THAT'S going cold turkey: Explorer sets out to be the first to circumnavigate the globe via both poles - and he will be spending Christmas near the South Pole A quick snooze! New record set for the world's fastest BED with motorised mattress clocking 84mph on a race track What it's REALLY like in Hotel Honegg's 'Stairway to Heaven' infinity pool: MailOnline takes a dip and discovers why it made a big splash on the internet The best value airline routes in the world revealed: Glasgow to Belfast flights cost the most per mile and Manila to Vancouver the least Choose the right seat, alter your ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.